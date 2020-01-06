Cincinnati Shriners Hospital takes next steps in Dayton relocation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With construction and contract plans approved, the Cincinnati Shriners Hospital has taken the next steps in its relocation to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In March of 2018, Shriners and Dayton Children’s announced the move, in order to create a “hospital within a hospital” arrangement. Shriners Hospital provides pediatric burn treatment, as well as cleft lip and palate, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Until the expected transition in late 2020, Shriners Hospital will continue to accept patients at its Cincinnati location on Burnet Ave., near Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.