Cincinnati man arraigned in connection with shooting death of Miamisburg teen

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati man was arraigned in court Thursday on charges in connection with the shooting death of a Miamisburg teen.

Dante English, 30, was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence, insurance fraud, possession of criminal tools, and arson.

Noah Kinser, 18, was shot and killed inside his Miamisburg apartment on Dec. 30, 2018. Another teenager, a female, was also shot but survived.

Jason Churchill, 32, of Moraine, Daniel Simone, 32, of Englewood, and Chaz Gillian, 30, of St. Clairsville, were also charged. Churchill, Simone, and Gillian were charged with six counts of murder, among other charges.

It is not known when the next court date for English will be.

