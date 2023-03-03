DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Children’s Centerville received a round of applause at its ribbon cutting Friday.

Patient families and local officials were among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting ceremony in advance of the medical building’s grand opening on Monday.

The new facility will be able to treat its patients and families in the area without having to drive the distance for specialty care.

The first Cincinnati Children’s Building in Montgomery County will improve access to a wide range of pediatric care including gastroenterology, neurology and cardiology.

“Today is just the beginning of our work together to achieve our shared vision to improve the health of our children and the greater community,” Monica Mitchell, Senior Director of Community Relations at Cincinnati Children’s, said.

9.1 million dollars was invested into the building. Patients can begin making appointments now on Cincinnati Children’s website.