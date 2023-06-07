DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —More than a dozen Cincinnati Bengals players will stop in Dayton next week for the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, and new fan experiences are available to those who plan to attend.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at Day Air Ballpark.

Led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, the softball game acts as a team builder for the 2022 AFC Champions before they break for Training Camp.

Planning to attend with Wilson will be head coach Zac Taylor and captain Sam Hubbard, defensive end for the Bengals, among other teammates on the list below.

Which players will be there?

Logan Wilson

Sam Hubbard

Germaine Pratt

BJ Hill

Giovani Bernard

DJ Reader

Mike Hilton

Cam Taylor-Britt

Trayveon Williams

Trey Hendrickson

Ted Karras

Dax Hill

…and more!

Fans can find a full list of players who will be in attendance here. More names are still set to be announced, according to event officials.

Here’s the event schedule

The event will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. with a pre-event party on the Day Air Ballpark Plaza, in the heart of the Water Street District, at 4 p.m. presented by Kettering Health.

Fans attending can expect a great atmosphere with live on-field interviews, interactions with Bengals players in attendance, and fun between innings.

New fan experiences are available for fans with tickets to Wednesday’s event to win including meet & greet, honorary coaches, team photo and the “ultimate fan package”.

Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $25 to $60. Fans can purchase tickets online here, and parking can be purchased here.