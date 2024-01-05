DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinatti Premium Outlets will be expanding its offerings with new retail brands in 2024.

The new retailers coming to the outlets include:

New Balance Factory Store

Tumi

Columbia Clearance Store

Miachel Kors

New Balance and Tumi are set to open sometime this Spring. Columbia will open Jan. 19 and Michael Kors will open sometime in February.

Last year, the retailer welcomed Aldo Outlet, Red Daisy Decor and 513 Heatz.

For more details on shopping hours, gift cards, retailer offers, and customer amenities, visit the center’s website.