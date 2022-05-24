DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As temperatures and the ground gets warmer, insects begin to come out, including periodical cicadas like Brood X that we saw last year.

Periodical cicadas were thought to come out every 17 years, but some remaining Brood X cicadas are coming out, including a sighting here in Montgomery County.

Dr. Gene Kritsky, dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences at Mount St. Joseph’s University, said, “One of the things that we have been trying to understand about periodical cicadas: are they always on time? And it turns out they are not. We will see them come out sometimes four years early, one year early, one year late, maybe even two years late in some cases.”

Kritsky said through the work of an app he helped design, Cicada Safari, people can send pictures of cicada sightings. That has helped with research to show where periodical cicadas are emerging on off-cycle years.

“Anywhere where we saw cicadas last year, is a possible place where you might see cicadas this year.”

Although they are coming back, cicadas will not have the numbers the Miami Valley saw last year.

“The one or two cicadas that we are going to be seeing in people’s yards here and there, they will emerge. In many cases as soon as they transform into an adult they are going to be eaten by a bird, and so it is going to be very serendipitous if someone sees these, because it’s like finding a four-leaf clover.”

In about six weeks, annual cicadas will begin to emerge.