Churches raising holiday funds for families displaced by tornadoes

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season has brought together multiple churches hoping to make the holiday season a little easier on families displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Hope Church and Gateway Cathedral partnered with other local organizations to identify 40 families in the Trotwood area that have continued to be displaced from their homes because of the storms.

Fundraising began in recent weeks and ends December 8. The organizations hope to raise $20,000 to be dispersed between the families.

The money is being raised for families to be able to afford Christmas gifts and other holiday expenses, although families will be welcome to use it towards other needs if they wish.

“They have so many other things to worry about,” said Gateway Cathedral Pastor Norman J. Scearce. “They are worried about where they’re living or what they’ll wear. The last thing they should be worried about is buying gifts and providing Christmas for their families.”

Gateway Cathedral sits in the Westbrook Village neighborhood, which was in the direct path of the tornadoes. The impact of the storms is still clearly visible while approaching the church.

Pastor Scearce live in the Trotwood neighborhood and Gateway Cathedral served as a distribution hub for the community in the weeks following the storm. The pastor said that continuing to come together is still vital to rebuilding and that the process is far from over.

“We are very called to Trotwood, we look at this as our mission field,” said Pastor Scearce. “Any type of way that we can give back to the community that we are called to serve, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The 40 families were pre-selected in collaboration with Trotwood City Schools and St. Vincent DePaul in order to identify which families were most in need.

For the privacy of the families, the churches will not be releasing the list of families receiving the funds or what exact date they will receive it.

Community members who wish to donate may still do so through the New Hope church website.

