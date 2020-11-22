Churches practicing safety in planning for holiday services during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several holidays take place in the last 6 weeks of 2020, while health officials warn the end of the year will be the darkest days in the pandemic.

So how are local houses of worship preparing to share their messages with their congregations? For Crossroads Church in Dayton, the services will be virtual, starting Wednesday on Thanksgiving eve.

“It’s more important than ever for us to, even in the midst of difficulty, be reminded of what we’re thankful for,” said Andy Reider community pastor with Crossroads. “While we can’t be together in the way that we would like, in buildings, we can still have an amazing Christmas as a church and as a community.”

The First Heavy Metal Church of Christ in Northridge has done parking lot services in the past but are now holding services in the old Northridge High School building with special accommodations for the congregation.

“Any elderly, any sickly, they can come in their own entrance and exit and section. Then we [have] every other row blocked off,” explained Brian Smith, lead pastor for First Heavy Metal Church of Christ.

This church usually has a “rocking” Christmas Eve service nd this year they’re still planning to hold it outdoors at the Dixie Twin Drive In for safety.

“We’re relational people, that’s how God made us. So we’re going to do everything we possibly can to think outside of the box, thinking ahead of all of this and we’re just going to keep rocking on…because that’s what Heavy Metal church does,” said Smith.

For more information on Crossroads Dayton, click here.

For more information on First Heavy Metal Church of Christ, click here.