Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team deploys to tornado-damaged Tennessee

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team is in talks with Tennessee churches in the tornado damaged areas, and that they will be arriving Wednesday to help.

Jeff Felzien, the operations manager for the Churches of Christ DRT said they have to wait until the proper information comes in to know the best way to respond, but as daylight showed the extensive damage, they spent Tuesday prepping their utility truck to head to Tennessee.

“There is a lot of structural damage that is done, trees down, right now there are still a lot of electric lines down, a lot of people still without power,” said Felzien. “Probably the first thing that we’ll do, hit the ground with the volunteers with chainsaws to clear paths in order to get to the cleanup stage.”

He said by Wednesday, they will be working in the Lebanon, Cookeville,and Donelson areas.

Felzien also said they are able to provide a multi-faceted approach to recovery, not just with cleanup, but with spiritual guidance which he said could be beneficial as the death toll has passed twenty.

“People that call in to question, ‘Why did this happen?’ and we have folks thankfully in the church that are well versed in this, and ministers that are capable of counseling,” said Felzien.

Felzien added Miami Valley residents might want to help after knowing what it’s like as your home is devastated by a tornado.

“We can always use cleaning supplies, personal care supplies, but primarily, laundry detergent, dish washing detergent, general all purpose cleaners, scrub brushes, new towels, bath towels and wash cloths would be very helpful,” said Felzien.

Felzien said those interested can donate monetarily which allows them to get to the impacted areas and assess what the needs are, and buy items based on that.

