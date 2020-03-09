Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team aiding in Tennessee tornado recovery

LEBANON, Tenn. (WDTN) – The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team is in Tennessee helping those devastated by last week’s tornadoes. They’ll be there as long as the work is needed and volunteers are able.

Felzien also said the damage is similar to what the Miami Valley saw during the Memorial Day tornadoes, but what is different is the range of emotions as the Tennessee residents are trying to cope with losing their neighbors and friends.

Felzien said they got there late Thursday night, and even with the power out and darkness, you could see the devastation. But Friday morning, they got to work.

“Clearing trees, removing debris, putting tarps on people’s roofs, cleaning,” said Felzien. “We’re doing some distribution of food and cleaning supplies and other things that people are in need of in the area.”

He said as far as donations, they need tarps and cleaning supplies, and gift cards are always needed.

“Gift cards to Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, that way people that are in need of anything from food to clothing to construction supplies, they can be purchased,” said Felzien.

He said another way they are helping out is just by lending a listening ear because many devastated families just want to share their story, and he said there is a broad range of emotion.

“Happy that they and their family are doing well, while some feel like ‘why was I spared when my neighbor was not?” said Felzien. “People know the families that are not with us today because of the disaster.”

For more information on their efforts or to donate, click here.