Churches collaborate for weekly food giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of churches are partnering for a food distribution event happening until the end of August. Tuesday was their first one, and they’re prepared to feed 1,002 families this week.

The food giveaway at Freedom Faith Baptist Church was scheduled to run from 1:30 to 6 p.m., but started a few minutes early and wrapped early because of the threat of bad weather.

The pastors involved said this is their way to minister to those outside of their congregation and do their part to fight food insecurity.

Every Tuesday and Thursday in July and August, a group of Miami Valley churches are giving out boxes of food to any families in need. The distributions will be at Freedom Faith Baptist Church at 6540 N. Main St. in Dayton.

The pastors of the participating churches said this is the first year they’ve collaborated to fill this need.

“We’re doing it at a time that people need to know that we are family, so we want everybody to feel comfortable coming by and sharing with us and getting the items that are available.” said Reverend Cory Pruitt of Mt. Enon Baptist Church.

They said no identification is required because they know the vast number of families that deal with food insecurity.

They said recipients can get boxes for elderly family members and each family gets three boxes full of poultry and produce. They’ll also be delivering some boxes to certain communities where they know transportation is limited.

“We are trying the best that we can to reach the unreachable,” said Freedom Faith Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Frederick Hayes.

Since this will be happening twice a week for two months, they said they’re actively looking for volunteers. All you have to do is show up at noon ready to work.

“We will supply the gloves, the mask, and the hand sanitizer, we’ll ask them to sign in, keep their gloves and masks on, but we’re looking for volunteers and that will help us tremendously,” said Hayes.

They said this is their way to reach the greater needs of families who were already struggling with poverty before COVID-19 hit.

“It’s not just a particular neighborhood, not just a particular community, the need is broad based and (the food) is here, it’s just a matter of coming and receiving it,” said Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. B.L. Peterson.

The participating churches are:

Freedom Faith Baptist Church – Rev. Frederick Hayes, Pastor

Greater St. John Baptist Church- Rev. Lloyd Hayes , Pastor

The Word Church – Rev. Dr. Chad White, Sr, Pastor

Mt. Enon Baptist Church – Rev. Cory J. Pruitt, Pastor

Macedonia Baptist Church- Rev. Dr. Jamison Hunter, Pastor

Calvary Baptist Church – Rev. Jeffery N. Brown, Pastor

Bethel Baptist Church – Rev. Dr. Xavier Johnson, Pastor