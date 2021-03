NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local church is hosting its monthly clothing giveaway on Sunday, March 21.

The New Lebanon United Methodist Church on West Main Street said it will have its clothing closet giveaway from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The church will give out clothing and a free meal to all members of the community in need.

Clothing of all sizes from infant through adult, accessories and books will be available.