Church of Christ Disaster Response Team sending help to the Outer Banks

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A trailer full of generators and cleanup supplies is on its way to the Outer Banks to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, thanks to the Church of Christ Disaster Response Team.

“Dorian was a frustrating storm to be prepared for,” said Jeff Felzien. “We are bringing them the supplies. We can at least do that and get into some people’s hands the things they need in order to help them recover from Hurricane Dorian.”

The drive will take about 14 hours. The team usually sets up shop at a Church of Christ building or works with a city, but given the location of the damage, the team will face serious logistical issues.

“It takes a two and a half hour, maybe three-hour ferry ride from the mainland of North Carolina to get out there to it,” said Felzien.

At Dorian’s worst, wind for the Category 1 storm reached 90 miles per hour in the U.S. with a storm surge rising to 7 feet.

“Each disaster is different. We have found that sometimes we can get in there early. Sometimes the area is quarantined, or blocked off, I should say,” Felzien said.

All of the supplies were either donated in person or purchased through monetary donations.

Click here to support their cause.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.