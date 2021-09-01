Church hosting 10th annual memorial blood drive in West Milton

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
blood drive_265416

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual blood drive to support local blood supplies and join the fight against cancer is being held in Miami County Wednesday.

The 10th annual Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ on 108 South Main St.

The blood drive is in memory of “Big Ed” Lendenski who served Milton Union High School as a coach, athletic director and principal for 23 years. He died in 2012 after battling a bone marrow disorder.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Blood donation requirements: 

  • Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name
  • Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card
  • Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations)
  • Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

To register to donate, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Redistricting committee misses deadline

CDC: Level of protection from COVID-19 vaccination may weaken over time

Local doctor explains how monoclonal antibody treatment works

Miami Valley doctor weighs in on risk of catching COVID-19 more than once

Beavercreek City Schools requiring masks for all students, staff, visitors

Hurricane tracks with the greatest impact in the Miami Valley

More News