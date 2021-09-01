Church hosting 10th annual memorial blood drive in West Milton

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An annual blood drive to support local blood supplies and join the fight against cancer is being held in Miami County Wednesday.

The 10th annual Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ on 108 South Main St.

The blood drive is in memory of “Big Ed” Lendenski who served Milton Union High School as a coach, athletic director and principal for 23 years. He died in 2012 after battling a bone marrow disorder.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations)

Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

To register to donate, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.