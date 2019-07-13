DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton church wants to give out free tickets to see the Commodores as a way to uplift the spirits of families and key volunteers impacted by the tornado outbreak.

Leaders of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Faith & Hope Concert are offering 150 complimentary tickets on July 16 and July 17 between 12 pm and 2 pm at the following churches:

Corinthian Baptist Church in Dayton

Omega Baptist Church in Dayton

Gateway Cathedral Church in Trotwood

“Music brings Joy,” says Fr. Angelo Anthony, pastor of Holy Trinity Church in downtown Dayton.

“And our community, especially those devastated by the recent tornados need some joy and

entertainment as they rebuild day by day in the neighborhoods.”

There will only be a limited number of tickets available each day and there is a limit of four tickets per family.

This will be the second annual Faith & Hope Concert at the Fraze Pavilion on Wednesday, July 17 and it serves as a fundraiser for the church.

Holy Trinity has been serving the Dayton area since 1861.

