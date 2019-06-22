Church and auto dealership partner to give cars to tornado victims

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Heavy Metal Church of Christ teamed up with Alexander’s Auto Shop for a unique tornado recovery effort.

On Saturday, the partnership gave away new vehicles to storm victims in the Northridge community at the dealership on North Dixie Drive.

The church gifted six cars to families that lost their only mode of transportation during the tornado outbreak.

“They’re all so happy, and now maybe this is a stepping stone they can use to start recovery and to get their lives back,” said Pastor Brian Smith.

Smith said they’re committed to continue this program in support of their neighbors.