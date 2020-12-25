Church adapts Christmas Eve midnight Mass to coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Churches in the Miami Valley are adapting to keep the tradition of Christmas Eve midnight Mass going even during the pandemic.

Governor DeWine made an exception to the 10 p.m. curfew for Christmas Eve midnight Mass. Religious services have already been exempt many of the mandates since the beginning of the pandemic.

While the pews may not be as packed as usual for Christmas Eve, parishioners at Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton have adapted to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“One of the things is making sure our Church and our worship is safe for everybody,” Immaculate Conception and St. Helen Pastor Fr. Satish Joseph said. “And yet not losing that solemnity that we have, the sense of sacredness and to be able to worship as beautifully as possible.”

A 7 p.m. mass was added Christmas Eve to spread out services for people to attend, and so it could be live streamed for those who want to stay home during the pandemic.

“My dad is very sick and my mom has to be with him, and the fact that they can still watch Mass on the weekends and during the week has just been wonderful,” Music Ministry Coordinator Amy Gray said. “Many people who don’t feel comfortable coming out and worshiping here at church, the livestream is a great, great thing that we have here.”

For those who do choose to go to church at midnight this year, masks are required and pews are color-coded, allowing people to come together for Christmas, while staying 6 feet apart.

“Faith is how I’m getting through this pandemic, and how a lot of people are getting through,” parishioner Lauren Cupito said. “It’s just showing that hey this is still priority and we’re still able to celebrate in this space.”

And with Christmas looking so different this year for many, Fr. Joseph’s message is to not lose hope.

“It is not we who save ourselves, but we need Christ to save us, and so let us allow Christ to save us and that hope may never be lost from our hearts,” Fr. Joseph said.

Along with midnight Mass, the parish will hold Christmas Day services at 10 a.m. and will livestream on their YouTube channel, which can be viewed by clicking here.