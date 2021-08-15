Church accepting donations for families displaced by West Carrollton fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – You can help out families displaced after a fire broke out in a West Carrollton apartment complex Friday night.

Rejoicing Life Church of God in Miamisburg is now accepting donations for families displaced from the fire. Donation drop offs are Sunday 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m., also Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The church is located at 54 S. Gebhart-Church Rd. Miamisburg.

On Friday, the West Carrollton Fire Department was called to Centerville Park Apartments on the 2000 block of Sydneywood Road to investigate a problem with an appliance.

When crews arrived, the fire had completely consumed the apartments.

No one was hurt in the fire. Pets were rescued, but some are still unaccounted for.