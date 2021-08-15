Church accepting donations for families displaced by West Carrollton fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Carrollton fire

(WDTN Photo)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – You can help out families displaced after a fire broke out in a West Carrollton apartment complex Friday night.

Rejoicing Life Church of God in Miamisburg is now accepting donations for families displaced from the fire. Donation drop offs are Sunday 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m., also Monday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The church is located at 54 S. Gebhart-Church Rd. Miamisburg.

On Friday, the West Carrollton Fire Department was called to Centerville Park Apartments on the 2000 block of Sydneywood Road to investigate a problem with an appliance.

When crews arrived, the fire had completely consumed the apartments.

No one was hurt in the fire. Pets were rescued, but some are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Car goes over side of parking garage in downtown L.A.

ODH Vaccine Booster update

Outdoor COVID-19 transmission risks

Former Disney actress among parents to voice concerns over mask mandate in Williamson County

Benton County mother hospitalized with COVID-19

Parent allegedly hit Sutter Creek Elementary teacher during incident over face masks

More News