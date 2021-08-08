“Chuck’s Wagon” close to raising $100,000 in fight to end Alzheimer’s

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)– An Oakwood family is close to hitting their goal of raising $100,000 in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

As each softball is thrown, Oakwood’s Deutsch family knows they’re helping another family in need. They’re on their way to raising thousands of dollars in memory of Courtney’s father, Charlie Wendeln or “Chuck”, who was a former Mayor for Russia in Shelby County and beloved father, husband and grandpa. Charlie passed away in 2016, however the Deutsch family is keeping his memory alive by helping others in need.

“You don’t really know what it’s like until you’re waist deep in it yourself,” said Charlie’s Daughter Courtney Deutsh. “We just need to end this disease, I don’t want anyone else to go through what my family went through.”

Charlie died in 2016 from Alzheimer’s and Courtney says their goal is to raise money to help find a cure and to stop this disease from taking any more lives.

“Everybody knows it takes your memory, they don’t remember you and they know they’ll forget things but I don’t think that other people understand what a toll it takes on the caregiver,” said Courtney.

The Chuck Wagon is going strong and all funds will be donated to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is in October. Courtney says she hopes her family is making her father proud.

“He’s gone, there’s nothing we can do about that now so we’re taking this opportunity to give back and pass it forward to the next family so they don’t have to deal with the same things we had to deal with,” said Courtney.

The Deutsch Family didn’t quite make their $100,000 here but they say they will keep fundraising past it to help other families in need.