Christmas tree set up in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holidays have arrived and downtown Dayton took one more step towards being ready for this year’s Christmas season.

The tree selected for the 47th annual Grande Illumination tree-lighting ceremony during the Dayton Holiday Festival arrived on Courthouse Square today.

The tree selected for this year’s celebration came from the Evergreen Children’s Center in Beavercreek.

The tree at Evergreen Children’s Center was planted to celebrate the childcare center’s 20th anniversary in 1997. The tree had outgrown its space and the center wanted to make new memories for the kids by watching the donation process and seeing the tree light up downtown Dayton.

In the past 22 years, kids at Evergreen have decorated the tree for Christmas, hung bird feeders on it, and used it as a nature play and observation area.

“A lot of children have grown alongside that tree and have learned to love everything it represents,” said Evergreen director Jill Gordon.

In the gallery below, view photos of the tree removal and installation:

Christmas Tree Transportation by Phil Wiedenheft

The tree is installed in Courthouse Square, where it will then be decorated by the city in preparation for the ceremony.

Jamie Pack at The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s events manager Jamie Pack said they will add over 50,000 lights to the tree.

“It starts out our holiday festival,” said Pack. “[The Dayton Holiday Festival] started from Virgina Kettering. She wanted to bring the community together and have a holiday celebration regardless of economic means.”

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, watch an extended look at the tree removal and transportation:

The Grande Illumination and the Dayton Holiday Festival begin on November 29.

Click here for more information.

