DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wondering what to do with your festive foliage after the holidays have passed? Sunday, December 26 marks the first day you can hand in your Christmas tree for recycling at the Five Rivers Metro Parks.

For the past few years, FRMP Conservation Manager Grace Deitsch and her team have been collecting Christmas trees and sinking them in Eastwood Lake to improve aquatic life.

“By sinking these tree structures and bundling them up, sinking them into known locations around the lake, it’ll help attract fish into these structures because it creates good spawning areas, which will then attract larger fish which then also becomes great angling opportunities for people who like to fish,” Dietsch said.

Dietsch and her team will be accepting used Christmas trees from December 26 through January 16, she said, with the exception of New Year’s Day.

To recycle your Christmas tree, drop the festive foliage off at the Eastwood MetroPark at 1401 Harshman Road.