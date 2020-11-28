Christmas traditions continue amid pandemic

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While many holiday events have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, many more will still go on.

“We’re still trying t keep up with the holidays as best as we can,” said Marissa Durnbaugh.

Some people in the Miami Valley said Christmas isn’t canceled but this year they’re switching lots of things up, including visits to see Santa.

At the Mall at Fairfield Commons you can still tell Santa what you want for Christmas, but reservations and safety measures are required.

“Santa will be wearing a mask and the children will be socially distant so they can still have a great conversation with Santa,” said LeAnne Rubasky, the general manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“She can’t sit on Santa’s lap and she’s like confused because she doesn’t understand. We’ve been prepping with her all week on ‘what are you going to tell Santa you want for Christmas?’ and then you can’t really get close enough to tell him anything,” said Christie Forbes.

While Black Friday steals much of the focus, the day after thanksgiving is a popular time for families to head to their favorite Christmas tree farm. Red Barn Tree Farm reopened on Friday with social distancing and masks required in the barn.

A 32-year-old tradition at Clifton Mill also made some changes.

“We’re going to follow state guidelines everyone has to be masked. We’re still going to have that world famous hot chocolate. The bridge show is going to come on,” said Jim Bucher, the spokesperson Clifton Mill. “If you aren’t into Christmas before you come here and you see these lights, you will be into Christmas,” he said.