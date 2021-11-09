MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year. The air is turning to a crisp chill, as the last of the autumn leaves start to fall. As the spooky decorations come down, it’s time to break out the eggnog, put up the lights and put on some Christmas music…or is it?

When do you put up the Christmas tree? Some purists say no decorations or Christmas music until December, while others are ready for the Christmas season the moment Halloween ends.

When is it ok to play Christmas music? Here’s what our team at WDTN.com thinks:

Sarah: Right after Thanksiving dinner!

Lauren: The day after Thanksgiving

Schalischa: Right before Thanksgiving

Paul: NEVER

