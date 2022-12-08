Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — College students will once again be participating in a Christmas tradition on the University of Dayton campus.

Undergraduates at UD will be paired with over 1,000 students from Dayton Public Schools on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to see Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene and more on campus!

The theme for the 59th holiday celebration of Christmas on Campus is “Miracle on UD Street” and will be open to the public.

The Christmas on Campus committee worked throughout the pandemic to keep the tradition of the event alive while making sure that the Dayton children still felt the magic of Christmas on Campus. Many UD students have never experienced the event or do not know about Christmas on Campus. Returning to a full in-person event will allow the tradition to live on and the Dayton youth to share in the joy and celebration with the community. Julia Mills, co-chair of Christmas on Campus

If you have any questions regarding Christmas on Campus, click here.