WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Experience small town holiday charm this weekend in Waynesville.

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village is happening from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, located throughout downtown Waynesville. Along with shopping local along South Main Street, this weekend will include photo-ops, live entertainment and more.

Visitors can walk the downtown area, lit up with 1300 luminaries on Friday and Saturday, and even see Santa ride in on a firetruck both days.

A heated tent will offer live entertainment and children’s activities. On Sunday, visitors can wear their favorite ugly Christmas sweater and participate in the cocoa and cookie walk down Main Street.

Christmas in the Village is presented by the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Waynesville Merchant’s Association and Sider Agency.

The event is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

