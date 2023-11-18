SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Celebrate the season in downtown historic Springboro.

Christmas in Springboro returns for its 36th year this weekend, from Nov. 17-19. The festivities are located throughout the downtown area near Main Street.

This is the largest 3-day holiday festival in the area. Complete with live entertainment, a parade and family-friendly activities, there is something for everyone at this event.

Over 75 craft booths and nearly 30 food vendors will be set up to allow attendees a chance to start holiday shopping and enjoy festival food. The festival also has a children’s tent full of activities for kids, a Warped Wing beer tent for adults, and a parade on Saturday.

Over 60,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend.

Find the festival schedule and more information on springborofestivals.org.