Christmas delivery warms heart and home for Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman gets a surprise Christmas delivery after struggling to keep warm in the winter months.

“We put out an ad on Facebook and through social media. So we ran several calls to see who needed the furnace, who was in most dire need,” says Mike Stoll, owner of Mr. Comfort Heating & Cooling in Miamisburg.

Dayton resident Lorie Montalto and her two teens lived without a furnace for three years, using space heaters and extra blankets to keep warm.

“We are used to you know wearing sweat jackets and bundling and having like three blankets on our bed,” says Lorie.

Tuesday, Christmas came early.

“They brought a tree out and gifts,” beams Lorie. “They showed up with truckloads of stuff, and they’re putting me a furnace in.”

“I couldn’t sleep very good last night because I was so excited to be able to help and change somebody for the better for sure,” describes Mike.

Not only did Lorie get a new furnace, but she also got new appliances for free, courtesy donations and Mr. Comfort Heating & cooling.

“She’s getting a washer, dryer, a refrigerator, a new water heater,” lists Mike. “She doesn’t have to pay a nickle.”

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. Period,” smiles Mike. “A friend of mine made her Christmas dinner in a basket. So she has everything she needs for Christmas dinner.”

“Having a furnace— a lot of people never appreciate the conveniences. But I know it’s going to be wonderful the whole winter,” states Lorie. “This is — life changing. Life changing.”

All of the appliances were installed Christmas Eve. The whole furnace will be installed Thursday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.