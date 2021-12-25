BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something to do this Christmas? One Beavercreek business is hosting a Chili Cookoff Christmas night.

Wings Sports Bar and Grille in Beavercreek has announced the Chili Cookoff will begin at 6 pm, and the winner gets a monetary prize.

All contestants must bring their winning chili recipe, as well as a $5 entry fee. The entry fees will be collected into a prize for the winning dishes.

The event begins at 6 pm on December 25 at the Wings Sports Bar and Grille at 3347 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek, the business said. All are welcome to attend.

For more information on the cook-off, click here.