DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local German establishment is offering holiday shopping in an old-world-style Christmas market.

The Christkindlmarkt is happening this weekend, on Dec. 9-10. Shoppers can visit the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, located at 1400 E. Fifth St. in Dayton to experience a traditional market and find holiday goods.

Handmade items like ornaments, beer steins, jewelry, stationary and German antiques and collectibles are available for purchase from vendors at this market.

Traditional food and beverages will also be served on-site or available for carry-out.

Christkindlmarkt is a centuries-old tradition, originating in Nuremberg, Germany. The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner is a local German-American club that puts on this event each year.

The market is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

To find more information about the event, click here.