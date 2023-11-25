DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Front Street welcomes over 250 artists and small businesses during a special event on Saturday.

The Christkindl Market will take place from 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Vendors, activities and pictures with Santa will be available during the event.

This is Front Street’s fourth year holding the holiday-themed market, located at 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton. The event has both indoor and outdoor areas to explore.

Visitors can shop original artwork, home décor, antiques, clothing, accessories and more. Food trucks will be set up at the market as well as a beer garden featuring Fifth Street Brewpub.

Along with shopping, various activities are also available at different vendors and studios. Many activities are family-friendly, like making your own jewelry or contributing to a community postcard project.

Santa will be available from noon to 3 p.m. for free photo-ops and selfies.

Admission and parking is free at this family- and pet- friendly event.

Find more information about the Chirstkindl Market here.