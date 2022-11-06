Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend.

According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton.

Items that vendors will be having for sale include model and toy trains, railroad memorabilia and more. Demonstrations at the event would also be present.

The show says the lighting is bright and crowding will be reduced for interested buyers to prevent any crowding.

Children would be admitted free with the purchase of an adult admission, $8.