Chocolate Festival canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Faith and Friends Radio has decided to cancel its annual Chocolate Festival because of COVID-19 and the restrictions on holding indoor events.

The festival was set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Instead of an in-person event, Faith and Friends Radio will play highlights from the past 17 festivals throughout all of October as a virtual event.

