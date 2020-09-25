Chocolate Festival canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Faith and Friends Radio has decided to cancel its annual Chocolate Festival because of COVID-19 and the restrictions on holding indoor events.
The festival was set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Instead of an in-person event, Faith and Friends Radio will play highlights from the past 17 festivals throughout all of October as a virtual event.
