Chilly start with early morning sun, clouds and rain by late afternoon

Morning temperatures are starting out chilly, in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Enjoy the early morning sunshine while it lasts, because it won’t be long. Clouds will be on the increase again today. Rain moves in late this afternoon and this evening. Northern counties may mix with some snow overnight.

TODAY: Early AM sun, increasing clouds with rain towards evening. High 45

TONIGHT: Rain likely, northern counties may mix with some snow. Low 38