Children’s ride malfunctions at Miami County fair twice in 24 hours

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, Miami Co. Fair officials, and amusement ride representatives, look over the Dragon Wagon ride at the Miami County Fair on Sunday after it apparently malfunctioned twice within a twenty-four hour period. (Piqua Daily Call)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN/Piqua Daily Call) – For the second time in a 24-hour period, a children’s ride at the Miami County malfunctioned, according to 2 NEWS partner, the Piqua Daily Call.

Children were on the Dragon Wagon at the Miami County Fair when it malfunctioned Sunday evening. No injuries were reported as a result of the malfunction. The children were immediately removed from the ride.

The same ride experienced a similar stoppage 24 hours before the incident, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

The ride was immediately taken out of service for further inspection. Whether or not the ride returns to service or when is not known.

