Children’s Hunger Alliance to host grab-and-go meal distribution with the help of elected officials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) is hosting a grab-and-go meal distribution for children at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metropolitan Library Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The distribution is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m.

Several elected officials will be joining staff members to help with the distribution, including: State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), State Rep. J. Todd Smith (R-Germantown) and Trotwood Vice Mayor Tyna Brown.

CHA has hosted grab-and-go meal distributions since May and has expanded its program to include all 16 branches of the Dayton Metro Library. To date, the organization has provided over 115,000 meals across every branch while the libraries are closed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS