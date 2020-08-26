TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) is hosting a grab-and-go meal distribution for children at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metropolitan Library Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The distribution is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and go until 4:30 p.m.
Several elected officials will be joining staff members to help with the distribution, including: State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), State Rep. J. Todd Smith (R-Germantown) and Trotwood Vice Mayor Tyna Brown.
CHA has hosted grab-and-go meal distributions since May and has expanded its program to include all 16 branches of the Dayton Metro Library. To date, the organization has provided over 115,000 meals across every branch while the libraries are closed.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Southeastern Local postpones first day due to high temps in buildings
- Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander leaves camp as police search for his missing father
- Gene sleuths suggest wide virus spread from Boston meeting
- Children’s Hunger Alliance to host grab-and-go meal distribution with the help of elected officials
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing 60-year-old neighbor after trash can dispute