Children Services workers return to the picket lines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children Services workers in Montgomery County are starting off the work week on strike. The Professionals Guild of Ohio (PGO) is asking for a six percent raise, but the County says that’s a number they just can’t afford.

“If we are necessary personnel, they need to pay us as such and move on with it,” says PGO President Jane Hay.

They say right now, their older members had their wages frozen.

“If you had your wages frozen for, let’s say five years, yet your healthcare costs continue to go up, you’re losing money,” said caseworker John Stringer.

While dozens of workers are on strike, the County is confident about their contingency plans.

“People from other departments are helping out with the child care services, and we also have over 40 counties that have offered to provide help to us as well,” says Montgomery County Assistant Director of Communications Deb Decker.

The County insists all services are covered.

“Child care workers that did go on strike that do have to show up in court, they will still to go to court or they will be subpoenaed,” Decker says.

2 NEWS was there as Sheriff’s deputies began issuing those court subpoenas.

Those on strike say they’re prepared to do so as long as it takes.

“It’s about the kids, it should be,” Hay said.

There is no word if or when the union and the County will go back to the negotiation table.

