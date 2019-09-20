Children Services union to strike Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS and WDTN.com have confirmed the union representing roughly 270 child welfare workers in Montgomery County will return to the picket line Sunday.

The Professionals Guild of Ohio voted Wednesday to reject Montgomery County’s recent pay raise offer. That vote came after the two sides met for public mediation Monday.

Both sides initially agreed on a five percent wage increase, but were trying to work through other issues surrounding the distribution of money and potential strike-related punishments.

Montgomery County released the following statement after the vote:

“The County is incredibly disappointed that a majority of PGO employees voted down our offer of a five percent wage increase. That being said, the County has been preparing for this possibility. We will implement a comprehensive contingency plan to continue services ordinarily provided by our PGO employees.” Montgomery County

PGO went on strike for one day back in July before they were forced to return to work.

The injunction that stopped the strike is set to expire this weekend.

PGO leadership told 2 NEWS Friday that while union members will be on strike beginning Sunday, the “big day” will be Monday when workers do not return to their jobs.

