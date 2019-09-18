Children Services union rejects County’s latest pay raise offer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Professionals Guild of Ohio, a union that represents roughly 270 child welfare workers, voted Wednesday to reject Montgomery County’s recent pay raise offer.

The vote comes after the two sides met for public mediation on Monday.

“It is our hope that the County will want to get back to negotiate an offer that we can take back as a tentative agreement to recommend our membership,” said PGO President Jane Hay.

Both sides initially agreed on a 5 percent wage increase, but were trying to work through other issues surrounding the distribution of money and potential strike-related punishments.

PGO went on strike for one day back in July before they were forced to return to work.

