Children Services union files intent to strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Professional Guild of Ohio (PGO) union told 2 NEWS Monday the 10-day notice of their intent to strike has been filed with Montgomery County and the Ohio State Employment Relations Board Monday.

The PGO represents more than 270 children services caseworkers in Montgomery County. The notice comes after two weeks of negotiations over wages.

2 NEWS has contacted Montgomery County for a response to this latest move but the county has not yet responded.

In June, the County said they offered a 3 percent wage increase that would give caseworkers an additional $1,000 per year, but the union claimed they were supposed to get the same contractual wage increase as another union that represents Job and Family Services employees.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated when more information is available.

