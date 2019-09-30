Children Services, county agree to tentative deal to end strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing workers of Children’s Services and officials from Montgomery County have reached a tentative deal to end the ongoing work stoppage, both county and union officials confirm.

The Professional Guild of Ohio and county commissioners must approve the new deal with a vote, although workers could return as early as tomorrow. The union plans to vote on the deal later this week while county commissioners will vote on the deal on Oct. 8.

“We want to get back to work,” the union said in a statement to 2 NEWS. “We want to get back to work and to servicing the children and families in our community.”

Details of the deal are unknown at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

