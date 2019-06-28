Children Services concerned about communication with Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County and a union representing 272 children services workers are at an impasse after negotiations fell through.

Since 2013 the Professionals Guild of Ohio workers union had the same raise structure as one of the largest unions in the country, AFSCME, that represents just under 800 Montgomery County workers.

AFSCME union members got a 6 percent raise and bonuses for 2019, while PGO was offered a 3 percent raise.

Montgomery County says they have a plan should a strike happen. But they would not discuss the plan with reporters.

“We are not going to cease services or halt services. We are going to continue to provide high quality services in the event of a strike,” said Brianna Wooten, Communications Director for Montgomery County.

Tensions between PGO and the county reached a boiling point shortly after a fact-finder’s report was released on Thursday, June 20.

The fact-finder’s report sided with the PGO, saying the county should give the caseworkers a 6 percent raise like AFSCME union members received.

Montgomery County emailed PGO on Friday, June 21, asking for an extension to review the fact-finder’s report. By asking for an extension, the official County Commission vote would be pushed to July 2 instead on June 25.

On Monday, June 24, the County realized that if they waited for the July meeting, they would legally pass the response deadline – thus automatically accepting the fact-finder’s report in favor of PGO.

Because PGO did not respond to the June 21 email until 9:30 am on Monday, June 24th, the county pushed forward an agenda item for the June 25 commission meeting.

PGO was blindsided. They got less than a full business day to reply to the initial email, only to find out the vote was not getting moved back.

“All they did was roll their eyes and kind of shrugged their shoulders at us when we explained how upset we were at how we got treated,” said Eric Kanthak, the Chief Steward for PGO.

As of Thursday, both sides have indicated to 2 NEWS that they would like to continue to negotiate.

“Montgomery County has reached out to the union. I do believe they have agreed to sit down with us to continue negotiations and discussions next week,” said Wooten.

The county says giving the union what they want would be fiscally irresponsible, while the union says the opioid crisis has really stretched caseworkers to the point of personal trauma.

