Children Services caseworkers to go on strike Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With no progress made in a meeting with state mediators Thursday, more than 270 Children Services caseworkers are expected to hit the picket lines Friday.

Union members emerged from Thursday’s mediation noticeably distraught.

“My biggest fear is that something awful will happen to these children. Because at the end of the day that’s what it is about,” says Montgomery County Caseworker Bianca Hand.

But this is also about what caseworkers like Hand feel is a disconnect between county leaders and workers.

“The smug attitudes of the people who have no idea what we do every day,” she says.

All sides converged at a neutral location with neutral mediators from the state and an independent fact finder, which weeks ago sided with the Professional Guild of Ohio (PGO), only to have Montgomery County reject the findings and opinion.

PGO thinks the county has their heels dug in deep, but the county says they’ve tried to increase their offers from the originally proposed 3 percent wage increase.

“It’s important to note that the county has moved several times and made our offer more generous each time to negotiate in good faith,” says Brianna Wooten, Communications Director with Montgomery County.

Now, union members will wait on the sideline as the county implements their strike plan.

“Calling foster parents and asking them how they are going to transport these children, is not business as usual,” says PGO President Jane Hay.

The county says they are trying to be responsible with tax-payer money.

Both sides left mediation around 2 pm, a far cry from what was expected.

