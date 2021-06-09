Children can get vaccinated at no cost at Kettering Jamestown Health Center

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Jamestown Health Center can now give vaccines at no cost to children who qualify under the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program.

VFC program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated due to inability to pay. Children who are eligible for VFC are entitled to receive vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). To qualify for the program, children must be younger than 19 years of age and fall under one of these categories:

Medicaid-eligible

Uninsured

Underinsured

American Indian or Alaska Native

“Vaccinating children is a very important step in maintaining their health and preventing serious diseases,” said Kevin Sharrett, MD, medical director of Rural Health for Kettering Health. “Being part of this program and offering these vaccines to children is a great way to improve the health of our community.”

Children do not have to be current patients of Kettering Health to get vaccinated at Kettering Health Jamestown Health Center. To learn more about the program, call (937) 675-2870.

The Jamestown Health Center is located at 4790 Cottonville Rd.