Child trampled by horse in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital after authorities say they were trampled by a horse in Liberty Township Tuesday afternoon.

Tri-Village Rescue tells 2 NEWS the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road.

The 9-year-old was transported to the hospital by MedFlight. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.

