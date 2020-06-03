MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital following a crash in Miamisburg Tuesday evening.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 7:50 p.m. on State Route 725 near Interstate 75.
One person was transported to Sycamore Medical Center while a child at the scene was transported to Dayton Children’s. Officials could not disclose the seriousness of their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Layers of a movement: An analysis of local protests
- Child taken to hospital following crash in Miamisburg
- U.S. farmers just can’t catch a break in 2020
- Protesters gather in Kettering
- Pres. Trump responds to unrest across the nation