Child taken to hospital following crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital following a crash in Miamisburg Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 7:50 p.m. on State Route 725 near Interstate 75.

One person was transported to Sycamore Medical Center while a child at the scene was transported to Dayton Children’s. Officials could not disclose the seriousness of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.