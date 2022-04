DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 7:51 p.m. on Salem Avenue and Riverview Avenue.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and another person was taken to Dayton Children’s.

2 NEWS crews at the scene saw two vehicles that had heavy damage to the front. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

