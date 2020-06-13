Live Now
Child taken to hospital after crash involving medic car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a medic car Friday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on North Main Street under I-75. Regional Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that a child was taken to Dayton Children’s after the accident, though they could not say how badly the child was injured.

We are working to learn if anyone else was injured or what may have caused the crash.

