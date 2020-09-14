Child shot at Trotwood apartment complex

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-14 Trotwood Child shot

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone ran up to a juvenile and shot them in both hands and possibly the stomach before running away. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating Monday after a juvenile was shot in Trotwood.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Trotwood around 10 am Monday after the shooting occurred. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone ran up to a juvenile and shot them in both hands and possibly the stomach before running away.

The age and condition of the child is not known. Police have not released any suspect information.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as more information is available on this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS