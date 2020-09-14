Child shot at Trotwood apartment complex

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone ran up to a juvenile and shot them in both hands and possibly the stomach before running away. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating Monday after a juvenile was shot in Trotwood.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Trotwood around 10 am Monday after the shooting occurred. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS someone ran up to a juvenile and shot them in both hands and possibly the stomach before running away.

The age and condition of the child is not known. Police have not released any suspect information.

