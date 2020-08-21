Child rescued from Stillwater River

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is home safe after being rescued from the Stillwater River.

Authorities at the scene tell 2 NEWS that two kids were playing near the river Thursday afternoon when both fell in. One child was able to get out but another got stuck on a barrier.

First responders were able to rescue the child. No injuries were reported.

