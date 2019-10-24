Child reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot wound

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital after reportedly suffering a gunshot wound late Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident happened somewhere along Lotus Drive in Trotwood around 5:30 pm.

The victim, believed to be roughly 9-years-old, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital by a relative.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police could not immediately say if they are searching for a suspect, or if the incident was accidental.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

